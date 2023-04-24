Aurangabad, Apr 24 (PTI) A large number of fish have been found dead on the banks of the Godavari river in Nanded district, prompting the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to launch a probe into it, an official said on Monday.

Also Read | Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Union Home Minister Amit Shah Over Promise To Scrap Muslim Quota in Telangana.

The fish were found dead on Saturday and Sunday at the Govardhan, Nagina and Banda ghats of the river, Nanded Municipal Commissioner Sunil Lahane told PTI.

Also Read | IT Raid in Tamil Nadu: Income Tax Department Raids at Over 50 Locations of Real Estate Company G-Square Linked To CM MK Stalin.

Nearly a truck full of dead fish were recovered from the river banks, he said.

"We have not come to any conclusion as of now. The MPCB has taken the dead fish samples for further investigation," Lahane said.

"The water has a little stagnancy here. We can't say the dissolved oxygen has become zero. The waste water in Nanded goes into the Godavari river, and our plan for treating this water has been sanctioned. This problem will also end soon," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)