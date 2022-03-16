Nagpur, Mar 16 (PTI) One person was arrested and a woman was rescued from a flesh trade racket operating at an apartment in Maharashtra's Nagpur, police said on Wednesday.

Based on a tip-off, the social security branch (SSB) of the police raided a flat in Beltarodi area of Nagpur on Tuesday and rescued a woman, an official said.

The police have arrested Subodh Gopal Wankhede (60), a resident of Narendra Nagar, for running the racket from the apartment in a residential building, he said.

An offence under relevant provisions of the (Prevention) of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) has been registered at Beltarodi police station, the official added.

