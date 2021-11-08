Chandrapur, November 8: Forest Department personnel on Monday rescued a tiger who fell into a farm well in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra and remained stuck for nearly six hours, a senior official said.

The tiger accidentally fell into the well near Alpher village on Monday morning. After the forest department was informed, a team of personnel from the Warora range reached the spot and lowered a cot tied to ropes into the well.

"The tiger finally jumped on to the cot and it was pulled up. The rescued tiger ran into a nearby forest. He remained stuck inside the well for nearly six hours," said Chief Conservator of Forest N R Praveen.

