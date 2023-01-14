Nagpur, Jan 14 (PTI) Four persons were arrested for alleged involvement in the death of a tiger in Pench Reserve, a Maharashtra forest department official said on Saturday.

The carcass of the tiger was found in Paoni unified buffer range of the reserve on January 12, after which a probe began, he said.

Three persons were arrested for alleged poaching on the same day, while one person was held on Friday evening, said Pench Tiger Reserve Deputy Director Dr Prabhunath Shukla.

The post mortem was carried out as per National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines, he said in a release.

Primarily located in the southern part of Madhya Pradesh, the Pench tiger reserve is also spread across 257 square kilometres in Maharashtra.

