Thane, Nov 18 (PTI) Four persons were arrested for alleged possession of counterfeit currency with a face value of Rs 11.49 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off about an exchange of counterfeit notes in Mumbra, the Thane police's anti-extortion cell laid a trap and nabbed the accused on Tuesday, deputy commissioner of police crime Lakshmikant Patil said.

Fake currency notes of various denominations having a face value of Rs 11.49 lakh were seized from Muzzamil Mohammad Salhe Surve (40), Muzaffar Shoukat Pawaskar (41), Pravin Parmar (43) and Nasrin Imtiaz Kazi (41), the official said.

While Surve and Kazi were from Mumbra, the other two accused were from neighbouring Mumbai, he said.

The police also seized seven mobile phones from the arrested accused, who have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC, it was stated.

During the interrogation, the accused revealed that the notes were printed by Parmar on a scanner printer with Pawaskar's help.

