Pune, Mar 28 (PTI) Four people, including two children, were killed and three others injured in the collision between a pickup truck and two motorcycles in Pune district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred near Alegaon village in Junnar tehsil, around 90 km from Pune city, on Monday night.

"A pick-up truck coming from the opposite direction hit two motorcycles going in the direction of Ahmednagar near Alegaon. In the collision, four people riding the motorcycles including a man, a woman, and two children aged six and two years, respectively, were killed," a police officer said.

Three injured persons are hospitalised, he said.

