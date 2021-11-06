Palghar, Nov 6 (PTI) Police have arrested a man at Nalasopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district and recovered from him ganja worth Rs 25,000, an official said on Saturday.

Also Read | Bhai Dooj 2021 Greetings: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh Greet Nation on the Auspicious Occasion.

The accused, Rizwan Abdul Khan, 24, was nabbed by a team of the crime detection unit of Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police commissionerate on Thursday.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Man Shot Dead in Jalandhar Over Property Dispute; Case Registered.

"Acting on a tip-off, the police kept a vigil behind a lodge in Pelhar Road area of Nalasopara and nabbed the accused. Over 2.4 kg ganja worth Rs 25,000 was recovered from him," a statement by the MBVV police said.

A offence under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against Khan at Pelhar police station, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)