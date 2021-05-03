Palghar, May 3 (PTI) Gutkha and other banned tobacco products worth Rs 39.69 lakh was seized in Palghar in Maharashtra, a Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police official said on Monday.

Acting on a tip off, police held one Shakil Khan who told them that two container trucks were parked on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway with the contraband, he said.

"We raided the spot in Kasa in Dahanu, seized gutkha and other tobacco products in the two container trucks and arrested their drivers," the Valiv police station official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)