Mumbai, Apr 19 (PTI) Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope was on Monday administered COVID-19 vaccine.

Tope tweeted that he received the jab at the state-run JJ Hospital here.

The minister also urged all citizens above the age of 45 to get themselves vaccinated.

According to an official statement, Tope said that around 1.22 crore beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Maharashtra till now.

