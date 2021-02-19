Mumbai, Feb 18 (PTI) Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said on Thursday that he has tested positive for coronavirus infection.

In a social media message, the Minister of Public Health said, "I have tested positive for COVID-19.

"My health condition is fine. I appeal to those who have come into contact with me recently to get tested at the earliest," he said.

"I will get better in coming days and will be ready to serve the people of this state again," he added.

Earlier in the morning, Maharashtra water resources minister and state NCP chief Jayant Patil had said that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)