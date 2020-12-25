Palghar, Dec 25 (PTI) Indian-made foreign liquor worth Rs 15.87 lakh was seized by Maharashtra Excise officials on Jawahar-Silvassa Road in Palghar district ahead of New Year, an official said on Friday.

State Excise Superintendent Vijay Bukan told PTI the seizure was made from a van at around 3:30 am on Thursday, adding that the the driver escaped in the darkness.

"There were 114 boxes of IMFL in the van and these were meant for sale in Dadra and Nagar Haveli," he said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)