Pune, Apr 27 (PTI) A 39-year-old prison inmate allegedly attacked and injured an official inside the central jail in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district on Wednesday, an official said.

The incident took place at Kalamba central prison, where jail superintendent Chandramani Indulkar was attacked by inmate Sanjay Mishra while he was doing rounds of the yard, the official said.

Mishra, a murder convict, has a history of attacking jail personnel and fellow inmates, he said.

"Mishra was earlier lodged in a jail in Ratnagiri, where he attacked jail staff. He was shifted to Kalamba jail in 2021. A newly inducted inmate had recently complained of misbehaviour by Mishra and we were planning to issue a reprimand," Indulkar said.

Mishra had refuted the allegation and was angry about being issued a memo, he said.

"When I was on my rounds in the prison yard, Mishra suddenly jumped a row and attacked me with a piece of tin sheet. I sustained minor scratches on my neck and hand while resisting the attack," the jail superintendent said.

The police are in the process of registering a case against the accused inmate, he added.

