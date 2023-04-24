Washim, Apr 24 (PTI) A morcha was taken out by people belonging to Digamber sect of the Jain community on Monday over a dispute about an idol at a temple in Maharashtra's Washim district.

Members of Digamber sect took out the morcha from Jain Square to the district collectorate alleging that Shvetamber sect was changing the basic form of the idol while carrying out plastering work at Antarishkji Parshwanath Maharaj temple in Shirpur.

According to police sources, the two sects of the community have been in conflict over plastering of Antarishkji Parshwanath Maharaj temple.

There were lot of civil suits and petitions in the Bombay High Court and Supreme Court about the same. The apex court on February 22 gave an interim judgment giving Shvetambers the right to carry out plastering of the idol in the temple, they said.

Last month, two groups of the community had clashed in Shirpur over this issue.

