Thane, Mar 30 (PTI) A jeweller was robbed of Rs 2.08 crore worth of gold and cash in Maharashtra's Raigad district, a police official said on Thursday.

Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu, PM @narendramodi Extended Greetings to the People of Rajasthan … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

The incident took place on March 28 when the victim was travelling from Hyderabad to Mumbai and his bus halted at a food court along the expressway, he said.

Also Read | Allahabad High Court Notices to Centre, Uttar Pradesh Government on Illegal Meat Shops and Slaughter Houses in Ghaziabad.

"He realised some time later that gold worth Rs 2.03 crore and Rs 5.15 lakh cash was missing from his bag. Efforts are on to nab the accused," Assistant Inspector Rakesh Kadam of Khopoli police station said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)