Thane, Nov 30 (PTI) A BJP corporator was arrested on Tuesday in a molestation case, after being on the run for the last three months in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

Sandeep Gaikar, a corporator in the Kalyan Dombivili Municipal Corporation (KDMC), was produced before a local magistrate, who remanded him to police custody for three days, an official said.

An offence was registered against Gaikar at Bazarpeth police station in September, after a woman from Dombivili accused him of allegedly molesting and stalking her, he said.

The woman had alleged that Gaikar, a former chairman of the KDMC's standing committee, had stalked and harassed her over a period of two years, the police said.

