Lucknow, November 30: In a shocking incident, an elderly man was allegedly shot at twice by his son and an accomplice over property dispute at Mangroli village in Uttar Pradesh's Jewar on Sunday evening. The victim, identified as Shyam Singh Nirmal who is a retired Army personnel, suffered injuries in his head and left shoulder and was rushed to the hospital where he is undergoing treatment. The accused duo has been booked under section 307 and section 452 of the Indian Penal Code.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the victim had developed some differences with his wife and son, and they were living apart for the past 15 years. Nirmal reportedly owned a land which was acquired for construction of the Noida International Airport in Jewar. The victim received a compensation and developed a land in return but didn't give any share to his son, identified as Himmat Singh. Upset over this, he allegedly shot at his father. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 14-Year-Old Accidentally Shoots Himself While Taking Selfie With Loaded Gun in Meerut.

“According to primary investigation, a land owned by Nirmal was acquired in the Jewar airport project and he had got a compensation amount and a developed land in return. However, he did not give any share from those to his son, and his son has been allegedly upset over the issue... so, he committed the crime,” SHO Jewar Police Station, Umesh Bahadur was quoted as saying by the HT. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Bride’s Cousin Beaten to Death for Stopping DJ From Playing Music at Wedding in Gorakhpur.

A case has been registered against Himmat Singh and his accomplice under relevant sections of the IPC in the matter and the police have launched an investigation. Attempts are underway to nab the accused duo.

