Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradeh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring smooth transportation, better residential facilities and quick assistance for all the pilgrims and tourists coming from across the country and the world for the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025, officials said.

According to an official release, the Chief Minister, during his visit to Prayagraj on Monday to take stock of the preparations, toured the under-construction Tent City in the fair area. He emphasized the importance of making arrangements for food and other things on time considering the cold weather.

The Chief Minister was informed that arrangements have been made to accommodate over 6,000 people in the fully equipped Tent City being set up in Arail, located on the banks of the Sangam. The entire camp is being decorated attractively.

CM also stated that there is a lot of enthusiasm among the general public about staying in the Tent City during the Maha Kumbh, and assured that the experience would be pleasant.

During his visit to inspect the arrangements at the VIP Circuit House, the Chief Minister was informed by officials about the extensive provisions being made for the upcoming Maha Kumbh. Under the protocol management, a total of 250 camps will be set up in the Mela Circuit House, including 175 for Judges.

In addition, more than 2,200 camps are being arranged in the Tent City. A full team, including three ADM-level officers, is being deployed to oversee the arrangements. Additionally, two cruises, six floating jetties, four VIP boats, five motorboats, 50 golf carts, and 50 tourist guides are being arranged.

On a one-day visit to Prayagraj, the Chief Minister performed the Ganga Aarti amid chanting of Vedic hymns at the newly constructed Dashashwamedh Ghat. He also visited the Dashashwamedh Mahadev temple, seeking blessings for the successful organization of Maha Kumbh 2025.

While inspecting the Swaroop Rani Hospital and Burn Unit, which are important for medical facilities during the Mahakumbh, the Chief Minister said that continuous dialogue and coordination should be maintained with the Central Hospital of the Mela. He said that the entire medical system should operate 24x7, ensuring there is no shortage of doctors, paramedical staff, or medicines in both permanent and temporary hospitals.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that separate wards for men and women are being set up and that shift duties for personnel should be strictly followed. Additionally, he instructed that ambulance response times be minimized during emergencies.

He further directed that special care be provided to the elderly children, women, and disabled individuals attending the fair. It is worth noting that the 48-bed burn unit at Swaroop Rani Hospital is equipped with both an operation theatre and an ICU.

The Chief Minister, during his visit to Prayagraj Railway Junction, emphasized the need for better coordination between the state government and railway officials. He said that the railway is the most accessible means of transportation for pilgrims. As per estimates, 10 crore people are expected to travel to the Maha Kumbh by train this time. To ensure smooth travel for people coming from various states, the Chief Minister suggested that railway announcements should be made in multiple regional languages.

During a brief meeting with railway officials, he discussed the action plan and announced that roadway buses would be available to transport passengers from the railway station to the Maha Kumbh Mela area.

The Chief Minister began his inspection by visiting the medical aid centre set up by the railways, where arrangements are being made for the preliminary examination of passengers in case of illness during the fair. He then reviewed the facilities at the railway shelter, which can accommodate up to 5,000 people.

Railway officials told the Chief Minister that this time separate shelters have been built at Prayagraj Junction with a capacity to accommodate 22,000 people, while in the entire Prayagraj, the railway has made arrangements for shelter for 1 lakh people.

In addition, he also inquired about the mobile ticketing service introduced at the Maha Kumbh through the special UTS and interacted with railway employees about fire safety measures. His visit also included an inspection of the railway control room at Prayagraj Railway Junction.

The Chief Minister also visited Prayagraj Airport to review the ongoing preparations ahead of the Maha Kumbh.

During his visit, he inspected the entire site, interacted with airport officials, and provided necessary instructions to ensure all work was completed by the first week of January.

Expressing satisfaction with the progress, he emphasized the importance of enhancing passenger facilities as a large influx of devotees is expected to arrive through the airport during the Maha Kumbh, starting January 13.

Prayagraj Airport Director Mukesh Upadhyay shared that the Chief Minister took time out from his schedule to assess the preparations, focusing on the expansion of the old building, parking facilities, and the new terminal under construction.

The Chief Minister reviewed the complete layout plan at the project site and expressed confidence in the ongoing work. He instructed that all arrangements should be completed by the end of December to accommodate the expected surge in passenger traffic.

Upadhyay assured that preparations are progressing rapidly and are being carried out on a war footing to ensure readiness for both day and night flight operations by the deadline. (ANI)

