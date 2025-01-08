Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Jan 8 (PTI) Preparations are in full swing ahead of the MahaKumbh, set to begin in Prayagraj on January 13, with bathing ghats constructed over a 12-km stretch along the Sangam area, officials said.

Efforts to enhance cleaning, construction and security have also been expedited, they added.

According to a press statement, in anticipation of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to Prayagraj, lighting arrangements are being installed across all ghats.

"The cleaning and construction of ghats are progressing swiftly. Major ghats in the Sangam area have been newly developed, and efforts to enhance cleaning, construction, and security have been expedited in preparation for the chief minister's arrival," said Deputy Fair Officer Abhinav Pathak.

Seven concrete ghats have been built on the banks of the Ganga and Yamuna at Sangam for the convenience of bathers and devotees, the statement added.

Stairs are being built using a combination of straw, brass and soil packed in sacks, while dedicated changing rooms have been set up for women at all ghats.

Different insignia (Damru, Trishul, etc) are being installed at each ghat to help people quickly identify them, the statement added.

Special security arrangements are being made in view of the massive crowd expected at the MahaKumbh.

Watch towers are being installed to monitor the Sangam area and water barricading is being arranged at all the ghats, said the officer.

