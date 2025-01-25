Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Jan 25 (PTI) Diplomats from 73 countries, including the ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine, are coming here for the first time to take a dip in the Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh.

Mela Adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand has confirmed that the diplomats are coming on February 1.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has also written a letter to the chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh regarding this, saying diplomats from countries including Japan, USA, Russia, Ukraine, Germany, Netherlands, Cameroon, Canada, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland and Bolivia will attend Maha Kumbh, Anand added.

According to the letter, all these foreign diplomats will reach Sangam Nose via boat and take a dip in the holy Sangam. After this, they will visit Akshayvat and Bade Hanuman Temple, following which they will "understand" Maha Kumbh at the Digital Mahakumbh Experience Centre.

Officials of the MEA and the Ministry of Home Affairs are busy making preparations to ensure a smooth experience for the diplomats.

