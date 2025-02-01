Prayagraj, February 1: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday met the victims of the Maha Kumbh stampede at a hospital here.

He inquired about their well-being from the doctors and directed the medical staff to provide them with the best possible care, an official statement said.

Thirty people were killed and 60 others were injured during a stampede in the Maha Kumbh early January 29. "The state government is concerned about all the devotees. There will be no shortage in their treatment and comfort," Adityanath was quoted as saying in the statement. Maha Kumbh 2025 Stampede: Uttar Pradesh Government’s 3-Member Judicial Probe Panel Arrives in Prayagraj, Set To Visit Incident Site Today (Watch Videos).

CM Yogi Adityanath Meets Injured in Hospital

CM Yogi Adityanath Assures Proper Treatment

Adityanath also directed the hospital administration to ensure the safe return of the injured to their home towns. Before Adityanath's visit, the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary and DGP visited the hospital on Thursday.

