Lucknow, Jan 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai will be taking a holy dip at Sangam on February 5 during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, the party said in a statement on Friday.

"Rai will depart from Lucknow on February 4, and will reach Prayagraj the same day. He will make a night halt at the camp of UP Congress Seva Dal in the Kumbh Mela area in Prayagraj," it said.

On February 5, Rai will take part in the Maha Kumbh by taking a holy dip at Sangam. At around 11 am, he will inaugurate the annual camp of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Seva Dal, and will also participate in various 'seva kaarya'.

Rai will hold a press conference on February 6, the party said.

On Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh unit of the Congress criticised the state BJP government for its "half-hearted preparations" for the Maha Kumbh and alleged neglect of facilities for pilgrims and saints.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Rai, along with party MP Ujjwal Raman Singh, accused the government and officials of prioritising VIP hospitality and photo opportunities over the needs of ordinary pilgrims.

"The government is completely ignoring saints and pilgrims, leading to severe inconvenience for devotees. The administration is focused only on catering to VIPs. The BJP government has made half-hearted preparations, and there are no facilities for pilgrims and saints," Rai had said.

He also accused the government of corruption in the budget allocated for Maha Kumbh preparations, promising to expose the irregularities after the event concludes.

"The government is misleading people by claiming large-scale preparations, but the reality is starkly different. Instead of respecting traditions, they have turned Maha Kumbh into an event by holding cabinet meeting for political messaging," Rai alleged.

Both the leaders highlighted several issues, including poor-quality infrastructure.

