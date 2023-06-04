Palghar, Jun 4 (PTI) A 38-year-old labourer was bludgeoned to death by his co-worker over a monetary dispute in Vasai town of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at Diwanman area of the town on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, an official said.

The victim Mohammed Mommin Farooqui worked at a construction site along with the accused and was also the contractor's brother, he said.

The accused had demanded Rs 10,000 from the contractor, who was away in Bihar, and the victim gave him Rs 8,000, he said.

This led to a quarrel between the duo, and the accused attacked the victim with a log of wood and killed him, the official said.

A case has been registered against the absconding accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

