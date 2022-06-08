Mumbai, Jun 8 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday announced the candidature of the party's Mumbai chief Bhai Jagtap and senior leader Chandrakant Handore for the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections for ten seats scheduled for June 20.

MLAs form the electoral college for the Council elections.

The quota for first preference votes to get elected is 27.

In the 288-member Assembly, Congress has 44 MLAs.

Congress has 9 MLCs in the 78-member Upper House.

Earlier in the day, the BJP declared five candidates for the Council polls and the Shiv Sena two.

The MVA allies- Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena- will contest two seats each.

The NCP has yet to announce its candidates.

Given its strength, the BJP can get four candidates elected to the Upper House.

Interestingly, if the BJP doesn't withdraw its fifth candidate, an electoral contest is imminent.

