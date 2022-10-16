Nagpur, October 16: A leopard died after being hit by a vehicle in Amravati district of Maharashtra early on Sunday, a forest official said.

The incident occurred around 4.30 am at Rahatgaon-Badnera bypass, he said. Animal Attack in Karnataka: Leopard Kills Farmer, Cow in Chamarajanagar District.

The deceased male leopard was around four to five years old, the official said, adding that the forest department has registered an offence against an unidentified person after completing the panchanama and post-mortem .

