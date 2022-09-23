A farmer who had gone out to graze his cow was killed by a leopard along with his cow in Hanur taluk. The incident came to light when the farmer’s body was found on Friday morning. Govindaiah, 65, of KVN Doddi village of Hanur taluk, was the victim. The farmer was missing since Thursday, when he had taken his cow to graze. When the family members searched for him on Friday morning, Govindaiah’s body was found in a mangled state.

A #leopard attacked and killed a farmer and a cow in KVM Doddi village of #Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district. Photo: IANS (Representational image) pic.twitter.com/PhMOcS4FBH — IANS (@ians_india) September 23, 2022

