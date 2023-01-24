Mumbai, Jan 24 (PTI) Maharashtra on Tuesday logged eight COVID-19 cases, taking the cumulative tally so far to 81,37,075, the state health department said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,420 with no fresh fatality being reported in the last 24 hours.

Pune, Mumbai and Nashik circles logged two cases each, while Akola and Aurangabad circles each reported a single infection.

The count of recoveries in Mahrashtra so far rose to 79,88,545 with 15 patients being discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, leaving the state with 110 active cases, the department said.

With 9,737 swab samples tested in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally of tests went up to 8,61,93,135.

At 33, Pune district has the highest number of active cases, followed by 24 in Thane district and 23 in Mumbai.

The COVID-19 recovery rate of Maharashtra is 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent.

According to the health department, 5,50,357 passengers arrived at Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur international airports and 12,462 of them were subjected to RT-PCR tests, following which 27 international flyers tested positive. The latest case of a passenger is from Gujarat.

Of the 27 passengers, seven are from Mumbai, three are from Pune, one each from Navi Mumbai, Amravati, and Sangli, while five are from Gujarat, two each from Kerala and Uttar Pradesh and one each from Goa, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Odisha and Telangana. Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing, a health department official said.

In the wake of the rise in COVID-19 cases in some countries including China, South Korea, Brazil and the USA, the screening of international passengers arriving at Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur airports started from December 24, 2022.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 8137075; fresh cases 8; death toll 1,48,420; recoveries 79,88,545; active cases 110; and total tests 8,61,93,135.

