Thane, Sep 28 (PTI) An offence has been registered against a 24-year-old man for allegedly abetting the suicide of a relative with whom he was having an affair in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

The Railway police have registered a case under section 306 (abetment to suicide) against Jaidev Virale, a resident of Neral, senior inspector Sambaji Laxman Yadav of Karjat Railway police station said.

The victim, a resident of Badlapur, was found dead on the railway tracks between Badlapur and Wangani on September 4, following which a case of accidental death was registered, the official said.

A probe revealed that the victim, who was married, had been having an affair with the accused, he said.

The victim's family claimed that the accused had been harassing her due to which she took the extreme step, the official said, adding that the police are hunting for the absconding accused.

