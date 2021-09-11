Thane, Sep 11 (PTI) A man has been booked in Vartak Nagar area of Thane city for allegedly uploading a morphed image of legendary social reformer and jurist Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on Facebook, police said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint by a teacher from the area, the man has been booked under IPC section 295, pertaining to destruction, damage or defiling a place of worship or any object held sacred by a class of persons, a Vartak Nagar police station official said.

No arrest has been made so far and further probe was underway, he added.

