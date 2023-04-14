Palghar, Apr 14 (PTI) A 43-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after attacking and injuring his wife and daughter with a sickle in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Friday, a police official said.

The incident took place in Bawada in Navapada in the district's Dahanu area, the official said.

"The man doubted his wife's character, which caused frequent fights between them. At 6:30am, he attacked his wife with a sickle and also his daughter when she intervened. He then hanged himself," Palghar police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar told PTI.

An attempt to murder case has been registered at Vangaon police station and further probe was underway to find out what triggered the grisly incident, he added.

