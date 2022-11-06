Palghar, Nov 6 (PTI) A 48-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly cheating people by stealing their ATM cards and withdrawing money from their accounts in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Sunday.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022: Only Congress Can Challenge BJP in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Polls; AAP Incapable, Says Ghulam Nabi Azad.

The MBVV police were probing many cases of cheating and ATM card thefts in their jurisdiction, an official said.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Leopard Kills 7 Goats in Wayanad, People Block Roads.

Based on CCTV footages and intelligence inputs, the police zeroed in on Mohammad Arifali Shaikh and recovered 21 ATM cards and a motorcycle from his possession, senior inspector Pramod Bhadak said.

At least five offences of similar nature have been registered at Tulinj, Virar, Achole, Kashimira, MIDC (Mumbai) and Amboli police stations, he said, adding that further probe was underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)