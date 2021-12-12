Latur, Dec 12 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was arrested from Kurduvadi in Solapur district of Maharashtra for allegedly stealing motorcycles, police said on Sunday.

Police seized 11 motorcycles worth Rs 3,48,000 from the possession of the accused, identified as Rohit Algude, on Saturday night, a crime branch officer said.

Algude was picked up on a tip-off that he had been visiting the guest house in Kurduvadi to sell a stolen two-wheeler.

