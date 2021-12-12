Tarn Taran, December 12: A man allegedly died by suicide by consuming poison in Tarn Taran district. The man took the extreme step as he was reportedly perturbed over being cheated by his lover. The deceased consumed the poisonous substance at Kallha village. The police booked his paramour Jaswinder Singh and three others in connection with the matter. The deceased has been identified as 37-year-old Bikramjit Singh. Punjab: Man Dies By Suicide in Ludhiana; Wife Booked for Abetment.

Bkranjit consumed poison at Jaswinder Kaur’s village. Other people who have been booked in the case are –Jawinders’s husband Balwinder Singh, her sister Sukhwinder Kaur Shindi and her brother-in-law Gurdial Singh. According to a report published in The Tribune, all the accused have been booked under sections 306 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The deceased was a relative of the accused. Jaswinder had an affair with Bikarmjit. As per the report, Jaswinder took lakhs of rupees from the deceased. However, the accused did not return the money. The deceased and his wife Mandeep Kaur went to take the money back on Friday. Jaswinder refused to return the money. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Doctor Commits Suicide Over Financial Problems in Bhopal.

Bikramjit then consumed the poisonous substance. He was rushed to a hospital. However, he died during the treatment. All the accused are currently absconding. The body of Bikramjit was sent for postmortem. The police have launched a manhunt operation to nab the accused. An investigation has been initiated into the matter.

