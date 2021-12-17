Osmanabad, Dec 17 (PTI) A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly strangling a 5-year-boy in Osmanabad in Maharashtra as the latter teased him, police said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 3 Boys Tied to Tree, Thrashed For Hours For 'Molesting Girls' in Moradabad.

The body of the child was found in a water tank in the morning in Sangvi village in Tuljapur, Superintendent of Police Niva Jain said.

Also Read | Parliament Passes Surrogacy Bill, Seeks to Constitute National Surrogacy Board.

"The child was missing since Thursday and a complaint was filed by his parents. He had gone to a shop nearby. A probe zeroed in on a youth who has confessed to the crime of strangling the child with a nylon string," Jain informed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)