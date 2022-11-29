Latur, Nov 29 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Latur district sentenced a 38-year-old man to three years imprisonment for molesting a minor girl.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: Undertrial Tries To Attack Magistrate, Holds Her Neck With Knife for 10 Seconds in Berhampur During Court Proceeding; Arrested.

Additional judge B C Kamble on Monday convicted Rahim Ibrahim Tamboli for charges under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Also Read | Adani Properties Bags Dharavi Redevelopment Project With Rs 5,069 Crore Bid.

The accused was sentenced to three years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,000 was imposed on him.

According to the prosecution, Tamboli, a labourer from Nalegaon in Chakur, was arrested for molesting a minor girl in the village in November 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)