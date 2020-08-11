Jalna, Aug 11 (PTI) A district court here on Tuesday sentenced a 22-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping his minor cousin in Jalna district of Maharashtra.

District and sessions court judge Sunil Vedpathak awarded life sentence to the accused, who was charged under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.

Also Read | Pranab Mukherjee Health Update: Former President's Condition Worsens, Continues to Remain on Ventilator.

According to assistant government pleader Walmiki Ghuge, the accused, a resident of Ghotna village in Badnapur tehsil, used to harass his 14-year-old cousin, demanding sexual favours from her.

In February 2019, the accused raped the victim in the absence of her parents, following which a complaint was lodged at Badnapur police station.

Also Read | Aditya Khurana to Star Opposite Actress Scarlett Johansson in Upcoming Web Series. The Era.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)