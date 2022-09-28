Palghar, Sep 28 (PTI) A man allegedly shot dead a woman at Boisar in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Wednesday before trying to commit suicide by jumping before a vehicle, police said.

Also Read | Brown Sugar Worth Rs 1 Crore Seized During Raid in Bhubaneswar.

The man suffered injuries and was admitted to a hospital, they said.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Three Held Over Minor Girl's Forceful Marriage in Chamarajanagar.

The man fired at the woman, identified as Neha, from point blank range, following which she collapsed to the ground and died, Palghar police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar said.

The incident occurred around 3.30 pm in Boisar town, he said.

"The man later jumped before a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) vehicle and attempted to commit suicide. He was badly injured and was later hospitalised," the official said.

The body of the woman was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem and a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act was registered, he said.

"The motive behind the killing and the relation between the accused and the victim is not known yet," Navadkar said.

Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)