Mumbai, Aug 11 (PTI) Maharashtra minister and independent MLA Shankarrao Gadakh on Tuesday joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Chief Minister and party president Uddhav Thackeray at the latters residence here.

Gadakh said he joined the Shiv Sena as his ideology matches with that of the saffron outfit and because of his loyalty towards Thackeray.

With Gadakh's entry into the Shiv Sena, the Thackeray -led party's tally has increased to 57 in the 288-member House. The Sena heads the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state.

The Soil and Water Conservation minister is the independent legislator from the Nevasa assembly constituency in Ahmednagar district.

Thackeray tied Shiv Bandhan on Gadakhs wrist, marking his entry into the saffron party.

Shiv Sena secretary Milind Narvekar was also present on the occasion.

The Shiv Sena is a party which has an understanding of issues concerning farmers and the poor. Since our ideology matches that of the Shiv Sena and given the loyalty towards Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray saheb, I entered the Shiv Sena.

Will keep working for my farmer brothers and the poor people under Thackeray sahebs leadership, Gadakh tweeted later.

