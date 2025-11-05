Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 (ANI): Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) is conducting a series of advanced system trials and tests as part of its ongoing technology upgradation program, according to a release from Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd.

These include the testing of the new Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling technology on the Monorail system, which is being implemented by Medha SMH Rail Pvt. Ltd., the designated contractor for the project. The initiative aims to enhance operational safety, efficiency, and reliability.

A minor incident occurred during one of these routine signalling trials. The situation was immediately brought under control, and there were no injuries to any staff or personnel. Two technical staff members, including the Monorail operator, were conducting the trials at the time. The trial was carried out in a fully protected environment, strictly adhering to all safety protocols, the release stated.

These trials are designed to simulate extreme or "worst-case" scenarios to evaluate system responses and ensure complete preparedness before actual deployment. Hence, such controlled situations are part of the standard testing process.

MMMOCL assures that these are only internal trials and not operational failures, and therefore, citizens are requested not to panic. Regular trials, being conducted by Medha SMH Rail Pvt. Ltd., remain unaffected.

To maintain project timelines and minimize inconvenience to commuters, some of these trials are also being conducted on holidays. MMMOCL remains committed to adopting world-class safety practices and delivering a safe, reliable, and technologically advanced transport system for Mumbai.

Earlier, on September 17, the MMRDA had decided to suspend monorail services to improve the monorail service system and prepare it for future needs. These services were suspended to enable uninterrupted installation, commissioning and integrated testing of new rakes and signalling systems. Additionally, MMRDA also planned to facilitate the complete overhauling and retrofitting of older rakes to ensure glitch-free performance.

Recently, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) had temporarily suspended monorail services. Following the suspension, MMRDA had planned to make several upgrades to the monorails. (ANI)

