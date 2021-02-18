Nagpur, Feb 18 (PTI) With the addition of 644 fresh cases of COVID-19, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nagpur district reached 1,41,028 on Thursday, a district official said.

While six patients died of the infection during the day, 250 were discharged from various treatment facilities, the official said.

With this, the toll in the district stands at 4,253 and the number of recoveries has risen to 1,31,670, he said.

The district is now left with 5,105 active cases, he said.

At least 6,775 samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the district to 11,44,593, the official added.

Meanwhile, Nagpur rural registered 68 per cent of its COVID-19 vaccination target achievement on Thursday, it was stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)