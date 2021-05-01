Nagpur, May 1 (PTI) As many as 6,576 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 99 died of the infection in Maharashtra's Nagpur district in the last 24 hours, an official said on Saturday.

With this, the district's tally of infections reached 4,14,363 and the toll rose to 7,487, he said.

A total of 7,575 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 3,31,268, leaving the district with 75,608 active cases, he said.

At least 23,259 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the overall tests conducted in the district to 22,99,174, the official added.

