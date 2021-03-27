Nagpur, Mar 27 (PTI) At least 3,688 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 54 died of the infection in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Saturday, an official said.

With this, the tally of infections in the district has risen to 2,14,850 and the toll has reached 4,873, the official said.

As many as 3,227 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 1,72,634, he said.

The district is now left with 37,343 active cases, he added.

With the addition of 16,535 swab samples tested during the day, the number of tests conducted in the district has risen to 15,75,343, it was stated.

