Nashik, Sep 15 (PTI) The tally of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 4,06,985, after 103 persons tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, an official said.

Also Read | Haryana: 34-Year-Old Man Found Murdered in Morni Forest Area of Panchkula; Two Accused Arrested.

At least 65 patients were discharged from hospitals, while one died of the infection during the day, he said.

Also Read | Humble Background Didn't Deter WrapCart Founders From Envisioning a Dream.

With this, the toll stood at 8,607 and the count of recoveries reached 3,97,499, the official said.

As many as 25,17,974 swabs have been tested in the district till date, of which 4,380 were examined during the day, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)