Nashik, Oct 29 (PTI) With the addition of 101 new cases of COVID-19, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose to 4,10,772 on Friday, an official said.

As many as 115 patients were discharged from hospitals, while one died of the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 4,01,458 and toll to 8,678, the official said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,31,265 were from Nashik city, 1,56,983 from other parts of the district, 12,675 from Malegaon and 5,933 from outside the district, it was stated.

A total of 27,32,101 swabs have been tested till date, of which 5,728 were tested on Friday, the official added.

