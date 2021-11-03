Nashik, Nov 3 (PTI) With the addition of 121 new cases of COVID-19 over the last two days, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose to 4,11,048, an official said on Wednesday.

At least 76 patients were discharged from hospitals, while one died of the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 4,01,687 and toll to 8,683, the official said.

Of the cases reported so far, 2,31,375 were from Nashik city, 1,57,133 from other parts of the district, 12,675 from Malegaon and 5,949 patients were from outside the district, it was stated.

As many as 27,50,232 swabs have been tested till date, of which 5,198 were tested on Wednesday, he said.

