Nashik, Jan 4 (PTI) The tally of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 4,14,755, after 322 people tested positive for the infection on Tuesday, an official said.

At least 109 patients were discharged from hospitals while one died of the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 4,04,953 and toll to 8,759, the official said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,33,590 were from Nashik city, 1,58,413 from other parts of the district, 12,718 from Malegaon and 6,118 from outside the district, it was stated.

As many as 30,37,983 swabs have been tested in the district till date, of which 4,221 were tested on Tuesday.

