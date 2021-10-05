Nashik, Oct 5 (PTI) With the addition of 63 fresh cases of COVID-19, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose to 4,08,856 on Tuesday, an official said.

Also Read | Mysuru Dasara 2021 Guidelines: Karnataka Govt Issues Instructions for 10-Day Festival Amid COVID-19 Scare; Check Here to Know What’s Allowed And What’s Not.

Apart from this, 71 patients were discharged from hospitals, while two died of the infection during the day, taking the toll to 8,641 and the count of recoveries to 3,99,314, the official said.

Also Read | Indian Gaming Market Expected To Hit USD 3.9 Billion by 2025.

According to the district authorities, 357 casualties have been reported from Malegaon, 3,986 from Nashik city and 4,172 in other parts of the district so far.

A total of 26,07,149 swab samples have been tested in the district till date, of which 5,372 were examined on Tuesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)