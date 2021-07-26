Ratnagiri/ Raigarh (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): Seven teams of flood rescue from the Western Naval Command of the Indian Navy, deployed in Ratnagiri and Raigarh districts of Maharashtra, continue to provide assistance to the flood-affected local population.

As per a press release, the teams have provided packaged 'ready to eat' meals to more than 200 families in the last two days.

"Emergency first aid and basic medicines were also provided to the people in need. The teams also assisted citizens in clearing up the debris left by the receding floodwaters in the area," it read.

The release also informed that the teams of the Indian Navy engaged in rescue operations would be returning to Mumbai on July 26 on completion of rescue efforts, and will remain in a high state of readiness to respond to any further requests for assistance.

A total of 164 people have lost their lives in the Maharashtra floods till now, while 100 people are still missing, the Department of Relief and Rehabilitation informed.

As efforts to rescue and rehabilitate those affected by flood and landslides due to heavy rains in Maharashtra continue, the Department of Relief and Rehabilitation informed on Monday that the death toll in the 1,028 affected villages has reached 164.

About 150 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been engaged in relief and rescue operations in floods and landslides affected areas across India, as heavy downpour has disrupted normal lives in several states. 34 teams have been deployed in Maharashtra alone. (ANI)

