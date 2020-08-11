Mumbai, Aug 11 (PTI) With coronavirus casting its grim shadow, several `Dahi-handi' groups in Maharashtra have decided to celebrate the Janmashtami festival on Wednesday in a low-key manner and without human pyramids.

Dahi-handi -- earthen pitchers of curd or buttermilk -- will be broken only symbolically, said Bala Padalkar, chief of the Dahi-handi Utsav Samnavay Samiti, an umbrella body of over 950 `mandals' (groups) in the state.

In normal times, the highlight of the festival is multi-level human pyramids of `Govindas' reaching for the Dahi handi, strung high up on a rope.

Padalkar said that members of the Samiti decided that no human pyramids will be formed this year, in keeping with the social distancing norms.

The handi will be broken in a symbolic manner, taking all precautions with participants wearing face masks, he said.

"The enthusiasm won't be the same this year," he told PTI.

"But all of us have agreed not to celebrate the festival in the usual manner. Considering the brave fight the COVID-19 warriors are putting up, we will be helping them in every way possible. We will avoid big gatherings," he said.

Troupes of Govindas will not move from one spot to another to build pyramids, but will perform puja in their own areas, he said.

As few people as possible will take part in the celebrations, he added.

Mandals will also organise blood donation camps and other activities considering the health crisis, Padalkar said.

Sandeep Dhawale, coach of the city-based Jai Jawan Govinda Pathak (troupe), echoed him.

"Youngsters are disappointed. But it is in the interest of our collective health to observe social distancing," Dhawale said.

His mandal will organise a plastic waste collection drive on Wednesday, he said.

