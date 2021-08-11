Jalna, Aug 11 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Beed district on Wednesday apprehended the leader of a gang of robbers, who had been on the run for 14 years, an official said.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Galaxy Z Flip 3 Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

The police have recovered stolen gold worth Rs 2.24 lakh from the accused Sikandar Akhtar Sayyed, who has 35 cases of housebreaking, thefts and robberies to his name, local crime branch chief Subhash Bhujang said.

Also Read | Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Meets PM Narendra Modi, Seeks Repeal of Farm Laws.

Sikandar had formed a gang, whose modus operandi was that they entered homes by breaking windows, the official said.

The accused had been on the run for 14 years, and kept changing his hideouts to evade arrest, he said, adding that he was nabbed on the basis of a tip-off.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)