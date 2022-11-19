On Saturday, BS Koshyari, Governor of Maharashtra courted a controversy when he said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has become an old idol now. Speaking at an event, Koshyari said, "If someone asks you who is your idol, you don't have to go out looking for it, you'll find them right here in Maharashtra." He further added, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has become an old idol now, you can find new ones from Babasaheb Ambedkar to Nitin Gadkari." Aaditya Thackeray Flays Eknath Shinde-Led Maharashtra Government Over Stalled, Cancelled Projects; Questions Role of BMC.

